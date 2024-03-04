2 NH colleges in Solar Decathlon Design Challenge

The 9th Solar Decathlon Design Challenge held by the Department of Energy is ongoing, with the final competition next month. Two UNH colleges are among the 37 schools with finalist teams, some from as far as Pakistan, Peru and South Korea. The goal is to “create innovative and high-performance building designs that address real-world issues related to climate change, affordability, and environmental justice.”

Dartmouth College has a team in the Attached Housing Division. UNH has a team in the Education Building Division.

Teams will compete to win their divisions, and possibly overall grand winner, at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado, April 19–21, 2024.

Details are here.