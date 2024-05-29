Nine more NH school districts get electric-bus grants

As four electric school buses in Henniker and Weare wind up their first full month of operation, news has come that nine more school districts in New Hampshire will get funding for the buses them in the latest round of federal grants.

In Wednesday’s announcement, part of ongoing effort to replace diesel-fueled school buses, the Biden administration said it will provide 530 school districts throughout the country with almost $1 billion to help them purchase clean school buses. This is the third round of funding in the school bus electrification program.

Nine school districts in New Hampshire will get money for buses and chargers in the latest round: Concord and Pembroke, as well as Derry, Hanover, Hudson, Lisbon, Litchfield, Moultonborough and Nashua.

Four new electric buses started operation in the SAU 24 fleet on May 1, months ahead of the initial schedule. Student Transportation of America owns and operates the buses for the district, which covers Henniker, Weare and John Stark High School.

