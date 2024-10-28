After some disasters, it’s easier to charge EVs than to get gasoline

Electric vehicles are so new that we have questions about how they’ll react to some situations, such as recovering from the weather disasters that increasingly hit in these climate-emergency days.

After Hurricane Milton in Florida, despite wide ranging power outages, charging EVs was usually easier than refilling cars’ gas tanks reports CleanTechnica.. That’s largely because getting trucks to refill gas stations’ tanks was difficult – it’s much easier to fix power lines.

The New England version of this would be week-long outages from an ice storm. That probably would have less problem getting gasoline to tanks and so the EV benefit might not exist. But weather is changing so fast that it’s hard to say what disasters we’ll be facing.