NH patents through Dec. 1

Pulsed High Power RF Protection Using Transient Voltage Suppression (TVS) Diode

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12155203 B2, initially filed June 24, 2022) developed by Rishi Rambaran, Huntington Station, New York, for “Pulsed high power RF protection using transient voltage suppression (TVS) diode.”

Adhesive and Peripheral Systems and Methods for Medical Devices

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12151080 B2, initially filed Feb. 27, 2009) developed by three inventors Larry Brian Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Eric Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire, for “Adhesive and peripheral systems and methods for medical devices.”

Ultra-High Dynamic Range Transceiver

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12155407 B2, initially filed May 6, 2022) developed by seven inventors Edward M. Wassung, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Joseph A. Amato, Hollis, New Hampshire; Nathaniel J. Conway, Nashua, New Hampshire; Anthony J. Puzzo, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Dean W. Howarth, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Mark A. Wile, Mason, New Hampshire; and Joon-Ho J. Lee, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Ultra-high dynamic range transceiver.”

Firearm Stock With Adjustable Length of Pull

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12152856 B2, initially filed March 23, 2023) developed by Evan Miller, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Zachary A. Amico, Danville, New Hampshire, for “Firearm stock with adjustable length of pull.”

Golden Flash Image

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12153910 B2, initially filed Nov. 15, 2022) developed by Mei I. Lam, Austin, Texas, for “Golden flash image.”

Helmet-Mounted Power System

GALVION LTD., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12155263 B2, initially filed Aug. 3, 2022) developed by four inventors Christopher Martin Moore, Bristol, United Kingdom; Adam Hennick, Montreal, Canada; Nicolas Desjardins, Pincourt, Canada; and David Detroy, Chester, New Hampshire, for “Helmet-mounted power system.”

Diagnostic Circuits With Duplicate Resistive Networks for Sensor Output Buffers

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12153073 B2, initially filed Nov. 9, 2022) developed by three inventors Matthieu Thomas, Prague, Czech Republic; Radek Zeipl, Melnik, Czech Republic; and Petr Bily, Prague, Czech Republic, for “Diagnostic circuits with duplicate resistive networks for sensor output buffers.”

2-Dimensional Surfaces Capable of Monitoring Stimuli-Responsive Behavior and Methods of Use Thereof

UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE, Durham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12153044 B2, initially filed Oct. 30, 2019) developed by Jeffrey M. Halpern, Durham, New Hampshire, and Eva Rose M. Balog, Biddeford, Maine, for “2-dimensional surfaces capable of monitoring stimuli-responsive behavior and methods of use thereof.”

Distributed, Self-Adjusting and Optimizing Core Network With Machine Learning

A5G NETWORKS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12155536 B2, initially filed May 31, 2023) developed by Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Distributed, self-adjusting and optimizing core network with machine learning.”

Device and Method for Food Management

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12154676 B2, initially filed July 17, 2023) developed by Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Device and method for food management.”

Imaging System

MEDTRONIC NAVIGATION, INC., Lafayette, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12154286 B2, initially filed Sept. 2, 2023) developed by eight inventors Xavier Tomas Fernandez, Medford, Massachusetts; Andre D. A. Souza, Boylston, Massachusetts; Robert Allen Simpson, Shirley, Massachusetts; Kyo C. Jin, Durham, New Hampshire; Hong Li, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Xiaodong Tao, Westwood, Massachusetts; Patrick A. Helm, Canton, Massachusetts; and Michael Philip Marrama, Ayer, Massachusetts, for “Imaging system.”

Voice Based Access Control With Increased Assurance

TYCO FIRE & SECURITY GMBH, Schaffhausen, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12154402 B2, initially filed Nov. 22, 2022) developed by six inventors Jason M. Ouellette, Sterling, Massachusetts; Gopal Paripally, North Andover, Massachusetts; Glenn Holton, Braintree, Massachusetts; Brian Edward Rich, Nashua, New Hampshire; David Monahan, Donaghadee, United Kingdom; and Khaled Saad, La Prairie, Canada, for “Voice based access control with increased assurance.”

Medical Devices Containing Compositions of Poly(butylene Succinate) and Copolymers Thereof

TEPHA, INC., Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12151050 B2, initially filed Aug. 28, 2020) developed by seven inventors Simon F. Williams, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire; David P. Martin, Arlington, Massachusetts; Skander Limem, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; Kai Guo, Belmont, Massachusetts; Amit Ganatra, Attleboro, Massachusetts; and German Oswaldo Hohl Lopez, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Medical devices containing compositions of poly(butylene succinate) and copolymers thereof.”

Methods and Systems for Quality Inference and Control for Additive Manufacturing Processes

DIVERGENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Los Angeles, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12151316 B2, initially filed Aug. 25, 2022) developed by five inventors Lars Jacquemetton, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Vivek R. Dave, Concord, New Hampshire; Mark J. Cola, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Glenn Wikle, Santa Fe, New Mexico; and R. Bruce Madigan, Butte, Montana, for “Methods and systems for quality inference and control for additive manufacturing processes.”

Order Fulfillment System

WALMART APOLLO, LLC, Bentonville, Arkansas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12151885 B2, initially filed Nov. 10, 2021) developed by five inventors John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts; William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire; Julian Warhurst, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Mark Solomon, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Michael Chesna, Saugus, Massachusetts, for “Order fulfillment system.”

Real-Time 3D Topology Mapping for Deterministic RF Signal Delivery

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12154223 B2, initially filed April 1, 2022) developed by Rowland Shaw, Chester, New Hampshire, and Qing Ye, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, for “Real-time 3D topology mapping for deterministic RF signal delivery.”

Thermally Conductive Polymer Luminaire

EATON INTELLIGENT POWER LIMITED, Dublin, Ireland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12152767 B2, initially filed Sept. 8, 2022) developed by six inventors Andrew F. Scarlata, West Monroe, New York; Christopher Ring, Derry, New Hampshire; Shahab Zekriardehani, Farmington Hills, Michigan; Tim A. Kenyon, Syracuse, New York; Chinmaya Dandekar, Pune, India; and Joseph M. Manahan, Manlius, New York, for “Thermally conductive polymer luminaire.”

Framework for Document Layout and Information Extraction

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY, Princeton, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12154362 B2, initially filed April 20, 2022) developed by four inventors Mark Salacinski, Warren, New Jersey; Christian Joseph Merrill, Bordentown, New Jersey; Octavian Florin Filoti, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Irene Yue-Ling Pak, New Brunswick, New Jersey, for “Framework for document layout and information extraction.”

Enhanced Liquid Container for Liquid Authentication

Six inventors Ramani R. Routray, San Jose, California; Bruce Light Hillsberg, San Carlos, California; Venkat K. Balagurusamy, Suffern, New York; Ashwin Dhinesh Kumar, Ossining, New York; Donna N Eng Dillenberger, Yorktown Heights, New York; and Mark Dudman, Seabrook Beach, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12154679 B2, initially filed Nov. 16, 2020) for “Enhanced liquid container for liquid authentication.”

Systems and Methods for Blockchain Transactions With Offer and Acceptance

GMO GLOBALSIGN PTE. LTD., Singapore, Singapore has been assigned a patent (No. US 12155762 B2, initially filed Oct. 2, 2023) developed by Willow W. Noonan, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for blockchain transactions with offer and acceptance.”

RNA-editing Oligonucleotides and Uses Thereof

KORRO BIO, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12152050 B2, initially filed Sept. 15, 2022) developed by four inventors Andrew W. Fraley, Arlington, Massachusetts; Steven Robinette, Fremont, New Hampshire; Nessan Bermingham, Boston, Massachusetts; and Mallikarjuna Reddy Putta, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “RNA-editing oligonucleotides and uses thereof.”

Systems and Methods for Processing Objects Including Space Efficient Distribution Stations and Automated Output Processing

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12153994 B2, initially filed Oct. 5, 2023) developed by twenty inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Victoria Hinchey, Winchester, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for processing objects including space efficient distribution stations and automated output processing.”

Mailing Optimization Systems and Methods

DMT SOLUTIONS GLOBAL CORPORATION, Danbury, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12153843 B2, initially filed Dec. 12, 2022) developed by five inventors Katherine Sheeran, Danbury, Connecticut; John T. Dyer, Oxford, Connecticut; Joseph Eremita, Alpharetta, Georgia; Ray Grant, Windham, New Hampshire; and Eddy Edel, New Milford, Connecticut, for “Mailing optimization systems and methods.”

Systems and Methods for Sorting Objects to Large Numbers of Orders

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12151265 B2, initially filed July 19, 2023) developed by seven inventors Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Christopher Buck, Stow, Massachusetts; Andrew Ewart, Stratham, New Hampshire; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; and Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for sorting objects to large numbers of orders.”

Hydraulic Feed System for an Ion Source

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Beverly, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12154763 B2, initially filed June 16, 2023) developed by eight inventors Neil J. Bassom, Hamilton, Massachusetts; Joshua Abeshaus, Haverhill, Massachusetts; David Sporleder, Billerica, Massachusetts; Neil Colvin, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Joseph Valinski, Newmarket, New Hampshire; Michael Cristoforo, Beverly, Massachusetts; Vladimir Romanov, Danville, New Hampshire; and Pradeepa Kowrikan Subrahmnya, Thirthahalli, India, for “Hydraulic feed system for an ion source.”

Systems and Methods for an Internet of Things Device Registry Display

SOMOS, INC., East Brunswick, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12155657 B2, initially filed April 15, 2022) developed by twenty-one inventors Sridhar Ramachandran, Rockville, Maryland; Eduardo Correia da Silva Brazao, Potomac Falls, Virginia; Steven Norman Brumer, Vero Beach, Florida; Ian Michael Klein, Loganville, Georgia; Li Kong, Potomac, Maryland; Marc Rudloff Plante, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; Kimberly Tashner Shyu, Chantilly, Virginia; Robert Janusz Sliwa, Chalfont, Pennsylvania; Jeffrey Scott Smith, Overland Park, Kansas; Christopher Anton Wendt, Chester Springs, Pennsylvania; Haofang Yu, Harvard, Massachusetts; Sriram Sharma, Herndon, Virginia; Michael Kimmel, Ashburn, Virginia; Suk Yee Wong, Belle Mead, New Jersey; William Carter, Potomac Falls, Virginia; Manisha Bhat, Sterling, Virginia; Pamela J. Carter, Manchester, New Hampshire; Sanjeev Chauhan, Ashburn, Virginia; Ryan Karnas, Leesburg, Virginia; Alan Stiffler, Sterling, Virginia; and Dewang Lakhani, Ashburn, Virginia, for “Systems and methods for an internet of things device registry display.”

Data Query Processing System for Content-Based Data Protection and Dataset Lifecycle Management

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12153638 B2, initially filed Oct. 27, 2022) developed by four inventors Adam Brenner, Mission Viejo, California; Jehuda Shemer, Kfar Saba, Israel; Steven Sadhwani, Round Rock, Texas; and Chris E. Rowen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Data query processing system for content-based data protection and dataset lifecycle management.”

Quick Disconnect Torch Handle

THE ESAB GROUP INC., North Bethesda, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12151322 B2, initially filed Jan. 6, 2021) developed by three inventors Richard S. Pike, St. Johnsbury, Vermont; Michelle R. Chamberlain, Wentzville, Missouri; and Andrew J. Raymond, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Quick disconnect torch handle.”

User Attestation in Distributed Control Plane

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12155642 B2, initially filed April 20, 2022) developed by Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Kirk Alan Hutchinson, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “User attestation in distributed control plane.”