NH patents through Dec. 22

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Dec. 22.

T Cell Receptor-Deficient T Cell Compositions

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12168780 B2, initially filed May 12, 2020) developed by Charles L. Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire, for “T cell receptor-deficient t cell compositions.”

Technologies for Sanitizing Medical Devices

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12168079 B2, initially filed March 19, 2020) developed by five inventors Kurt Michael Maw, Salem, Massachusetts; Ashley James Nye Legg, Newton, Massachusetts; Robert Wilkins, Peterborough, New Hampshire; Robert A. Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire; and Alex Chaves, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Technologies for sanitizing medical devices.”

Devices and Methods for Excluding the Left Atrial Appendage

CONFORMAL MEDICAL, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12167856 B2, initially filed Aug. 26, 2022) developed by seven inventors David A. Melanson, Hudson, New Hampshire; Andy H. Levine, Newton Highlands, Massachusetts; James H. Loper, Wales, Massachusetts; Michael T. Radford, Nashua, New Hampshire; Carol Devellian, Topsfield, Massachusetts; Aaron V. Kaplan, Norwich, Vermont; and Ronald B. Lamport, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Devices and methods for excluding the left atrial appendage.”

Dynamic Support Apparatus

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12167987 B2, initially filed Nov. 13, 2023) developed by Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire, and N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Dynamic support apparatus.”

Magnetic Field Differential Torque Sensor

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12169148 B2, initially filed Feb. 16, 2022) developed by Till-Jonas Ostermann, Germany, Germany, and Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, for “Magnetic field differential torque sensor.”

Tissue Factor Pathway Inhibitor Antibodies and Uses Thereof

PFIZER INC., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12168698 B2, initially filed March 13, 2023) developed by ten inventors Debra Pittman, Windham, New Hampshire; James R. Apgar, Newton, Massachusetts; Zong Sean Juo, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Macy Jin, Lexington, Massachusetts; Mark Stahl, Lexington, Massachusetts; Gregory J. Carven, Maynard, Massachusetts; Matthew Holsti, Boston, Massachusetts; Susan Benard, Melrose, Massachusetts; Sunita R. Hett, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Reema Jasuja, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Tissue factor pathway inhibitor antibodies and uses thereof.”

System, Apparatus and Method for Coding Cap and Tube Assemblies for Different Bottle Sizes

ULTRAFAB, INC., Farmington, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12167786 B2, initially filed June 13, 2022) developed by Alan P. Radcliffe, Victor, New York, and Alan J. DeMello, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for “System, apparatus and method for coding cap and tube assemblies for different bottle sizes.”

Method and Apparatus for Noninvasive Determination of Utilization

ELEMENTAL MACHINES, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12169214 B2, initially filed Feb. 17, 2021) developed by six inventors Alex Nichols, Somerville, Massachusetts; Casey Peters, Caldwell, New Jersey; Lauren Lisle, Concord, Massachusetts; John Sakalowsky, Newton, Massachusetts; Ian Harding, Wells, United Kingdom; and Sridhar Iyengar, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Method and apparatus for noninvasive determination of utilization.”

Injection Molding Apparatus With Insulated Integrated Actuator Electronic Drive

SYNVENTIVE MOLDING SOLUTIONS, INC., Peabody, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12168316 B2, initially filed March 9, 2022) developed by four inventors Deven Hansen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Jared Wright, Gloucester, Massachusetts; Vito Galati, Rowley, Massachusetts; and Paul Savoie, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Injection molding apparatus with insulated integrated actuator electronic drive.”

Binding Flows to Unique Addresses or Ports

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12170644 B2, initially filed Feb. 23, 2022) developed by Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota, and Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Binding flows to unique addresses or ports.”

Bone Anchor Delivery System

SMITH & NEPHEW ASIA PACIFIC PTE. LIMITED, Singapore, Singapore has been assigned a patent (No. US 12167848 B2, initially filed Feb. 6, 2023) developed by Carolyn Marie Krasniak, Melrose, Massachusetts, and Cori Grace Pierce, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Bone anchor delivery system.”

Methods and Systems for Display of Patient Data in Computer-Assisted Surgery

MOBIUS IMAGING, LLC, Shirley, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12167940 B2, initially filed July 6, 2023) developed by seven inventors Eugene A. Gregerson, Bolton, Massachusetts; Scott Coppen, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Todd Furlong, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Edward Daley, Maynard, Massachusetts; Russell Stanton, Lunenberg, Massachusetts; Adeline Harris, Grass Valley, California; and Paul Sebring, Townsend, Massachusetts, for “Methods and systems for display of patient data in computer-assisted surgery.”

Usability Click Tracking With Navigable Click Paths

WEVO, INC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12169451 B1, initially filed Dec. 21, 2023) developed by six inventors Alexander Barza, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Frank Chiang, Boston, Massachusetts; Dustin Garvey, Exeter, New Hampshire; Charlie Hoang, Boston, Massachusetts; Laryssa Costa De Souza, Boston, Massachusetts; and Jessica Yau, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Usability click tracking with navigable click paths.”

Methods of Smoothly Articulating Medical Devices Having Multi-Cluster Joints

FLEXDEX, INC., Brighton, Michigan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12167903 B2, initially filed March 29, 2021) developed by ten inventors James Michael Licht, Howell, Michigan; Shorya Awtar, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Deepak Sharma, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Zachary Zimmerman, Waterford, Michigan; Bruce Johnson, Elkins, New Hampshire; Christopher K. Holmes, Harvard, Massachusetts; Peter F. Costa, Winthrop, Massachusetts; Brian Douglas Larose, Cornish, New Hampshire; Randall Sullivan, Howell, Michigan; and Ryan Brook Rank, Ann Arbor, Michigan, for “Methods of smoothly articulating medical devices having multi-cluster joints.”

Beverage Preparation Machine and Gasket Arrangement

KEURIG GREEN MOUNTAIN, INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12167812 B2, initially filed Oct. 12, 2021) developed by five inventors Geoffrey Y. Smith, Melrose, Massachusetts; Blair Mikkelsen, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Steven Mackey, Dedham, Massachusetts; Joseph George Fucci, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Roger Johnson, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “Beverage preparation machine and gasket arrangement.”

Apelin Receptor Agonists and Methods of Use

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY, Princeton, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12168655 B2, initially filed June 9, 2022) developed by five inventors Wei Meng, Pennington, New Jersey; Hannguang J. Chao, Nashua, New Hampshire; Heather Finlay, Skillman, New Jersey; R. Michael Lawrence, Yardley, Pennsylvania; and Michael C. Myers, Newtown, Pennsylvania, for ”Apelin receptor agonists and methods of use.”

Collimator and Energy Degrader for a Particle Therapy System

MEVION MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC., Littleton, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12168147 B2, initially filed April 25, 2022) developed by four inventors James Cooley, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Townsend Zwart, Durham, New Hampshire; Mark Jones, Reading, Massachusetts; and Michael Ahearn, Sandown, New Hampshire, for “Collimator and energy degrader for a particle therapy system.”

Backplane Footprint for High Speed, High Density Electrical Connectors

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12171063 B2, initially filed July 24, 2023) developed by five inventors Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Durham, New Hampshire; Mark W. Gailus, Concord, Massachusetts; Tom Pitten, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Donald A. Girard, Jr., Bedford, New Hampshire; and Huilin Ren, Amherst, New Hampshire, for ”Backplane footprint for high speed, high density electrical connectors.”

Apparatus for Neural Stimulation and Method of Use

PHOTIGEN, INC., Wilmington, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 12168140 B1, initially filed June 20, 2023) developed by Joseph Chalifoux, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus for neural stimulation and method of use.”

Yeast Expressing Saccharolytic Enzymes for Consolidated Bioprocessing Using Starch and Cellulose

STELLENBOSCH UNIVERSITY, Stellenbosch, South Africa has been assigned a patent (No. US 12168768 B2, initially filed Oct. 13, 2021) developed by twenty-seven inventors Elena Brevnova, Lebanon, New Hampshire; John E. McBride, Lyme, New Hampshire; Erin Wiswall, Danbury, New Hampshire; Kevin S. Wenger, Hanover, New Hampshire; Nicky Caiazza, Rancho Santa Fe, California; Heidi Hau, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Aaron Argyros, White River Junction, Vermont; Frank Agbogbo, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Charles F. Rice, Hopkinton, New Hampshire; Trisha Barrett, Bradford, Vermont; John S. Bardsley, Newport, New Hampshire; Abigail Foster, South Strafford, Vermont; Anne K. Warner, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Mark Mellon, Grantham, New Hampshire; Ryan Skinner, White River Junction, Vermont; Indraneel Shikhare, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Riaan Den Haan, Vierlanden, South Africa; Chhayal V. Gandhi, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Alan Belcher, Nashua, New Hampshire; Vineet B. Rajgarhia, Courbevoie, France; Allan C. Froehlich, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Kristen M. Deleault, Canaan, New Hampshire; Emily Stonehouse, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Shital A. Tripathi, Berkeley, California; Jennifer Gosselin, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Yin-Ying Chiu, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Haowen Xu, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Yeast expressing saccharolytic enzymes for consolidated bioprocessing using starch and cellulose.”

Formulating Responses for Slowing Requests From Malicious Domain Name System (DNS) Clients

ARBOR NETWORKS, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12170690 B2, initially filed June 17, 2022) developed by Brian St. Pierre, Acworth, New Hampshire, for “Formulating responses for slowing requests from malicious domain name system (DNS) clients.”