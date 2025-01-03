Science on Tap: ‘Extinction Here & There’

The SEE Science Center’s twelfth season of Science on Tap discussions continues Tuesday, Jan. 14. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic.

On Tuesday January 14th the topic will be: Extinction Here & There. Discuss the impact of the unknown number of species which disappear before being described and documented. Discover how a species was identified that went globally extinct in Manchester. (As I wrote about in 2021) Grasp how research can inform mitigation strategies for current species of concern and drive biodiversity awareness and action. Our panelists will include Erin Sigel, PhD. Collection Manager, The Hodgdon Herbarium Department of Biological Sciences, University of New Hampshire and István Mikó PhD. Collection Manager, Department of Biological Science, University of New Hampshire.

Science on Tap discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and function room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester. Doors open at 5:00pm, the discussions begin at 6:00pm. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

Attendees can RSVP on the SEE Science Center website: see-sciencecenter.org/science-on-tap/

The 2024-2025 season is supported by TD Bank, the New England Employee Benefits Company, Advanced Solutions Life Sciences and Hoyle and Tanner.