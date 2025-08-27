Betty & Barney Hill’s UFO abduction could be a big-budget film

NHPR has an interview (here) with a UFO podcast guy – a serous one, not a goofball – that reminded me how Betty & Barney Hills’ alien abduction could eventually be hitting movie theaters: “Toby Ball is an author and host of the podcast “Strange Arrivals” about the Hills’ experience and UFO folklore. The podcast is now being developed for a feature film with Demi Moore and Colman Domingo.”

This wouldn’t be the first video adaptation of New Hampshire’s most famous UFO event. James Earl Jones, of all people, played Barney Hill in a 1975 TV movie, “The UFO Incident.” In 2017 I wrote that a virtual-reality film was going to be made of it, back when VR was going to be The Next Big Thing, but I don’t think it was ever actually made.

The even is also subject of the state’s second-best roadside historical marker* while Betty Hills’ papers are stored at UNH, her alma mater.

* The best is, of course, the marker for the creation of BASIC which, all humbleness aside, is due entirely to me. <Pats own back, hurts shoulder in process>