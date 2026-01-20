If the 13th exit is 39 miles from the border, should it be Exit 13 or Exit 39?

Those of you who can never remember which Interstate 93 off-ramp in Concord is Exit 13, which is Exit 14 and which is Exit 15, take note: You’re actually supposed to be confused about which is Exit 39A, which is Exit 39B and which is Exit 40.

That’s the beginning of a column I wrote in 2017 after Rhode Island became the latest state to change the numbering of its highway exist from consecutive to mileage-based. Massachusetts did the same a couple of years later.

I mention this because the topic is on the legislative agenda again, as the Concord Monitor notes today in this story.

This week, Rep. Timothy Horrigan, a Durham Democrat, resurrected an attempt to renumber highway exit signs in New Hampshire on a mileage-based system instead of sequentially. Horrigan said he wants to update the state’s highway system to meet federal standards, which New Hampshire currently receives a waiver to buck. Almost every other state labels exits by mileage.

The story notes that this is unlikely to pass, which is an understatement. But it’s fun to talk about.

We should follow Vermont’s lead. They didn’t renumber their exits but they did add a mileage marker to each one as well, so you can take your pick.