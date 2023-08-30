Looking for big – really big – trees

The hunt for large trees in New Hampshire is a delightful pasttime, which is why I have written about it many times.
But another story is always fun, so check out this piece from New Hampshire Bulletin, the independent online news source, which notes the climate-change angle. (There’s always a climate-change angle.)
While it’s “mostly just fun,” Wallace said, the whole affair speaks to the significance of larger, older trees in the broader ecosystem, particularly through a climate change lens.
“Big trees do have a large role to play in taking up carbon,” Wallace explained. “They are such major repositories of carbon. A big oak, a big pine, a big sugar maple. The big trees are really good at absorbing a lot more. They photosynthesize very efficiently.”
That’s why “old growth” forests are so important, scientists say, because they can trap much more carbon – the leading greenhouse gas contributing to climate change – than newly planted or younger trees. Last year, a new analysis of more than 20,000 trees also showed that old-growth trees are more tolerant of drought and may be better at withstanding future climate extrem