Some fun posts from this past year

No newsletter next week, between Christmas and New Year’s, so here’s a year-end roundup of sun fun posts from 2021. No COVID, no climate emergency, no ticks or invasive species – and, of course, no politics.
November: When it comes to area codes, I can be very wrong.
October: Looking at 13 millenia (and counting) of New Hampshire residents.
May: Solar eclipse added to Concord’s unique solar system walk-around.
June: If electric cars and online shopping is going to kill auto dealers, why is this one expanding and moving?
August: We have lots of dams; why don’t we have more hydropower?
September: Space Force in New Hampshire! Also: Burning wood is a complicated topic even for the Space Force.
September: Growing oysters – good for Great Bay and good for your dinner.
October: N.H. manufacturer you’ve never heard of is famous to a select few.
March: Mars rover will look at the product of a NH company almost every day.
March: First New Englanders might have spotted a wooly mammoth or two.